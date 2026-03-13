‘One Of A Kind’ — Gabon Star Labels Osimhen Best Striker He’s Played With

Galatasaray midfielder Mario Lemina has said Victor Osimhen is the best striker he has ever played with, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen provided the assist for Lemina’s winning goal in Galatasaray’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Gabon international stated that the forward’s tireless work rate and strong desire to win every game set him apart from others.

Read Also:Werder Bremen Boss Offers Update On Agu’s Fitness

“I’ve played with forwards like Aubameyang, Higuain, Gignac, Falcao, but there’s no one like Victor Osimhen. He’s one of a kind,” Lemina said in a conversation with Djibril Drame

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool 1.3 1xBet X Draw 6.44 1xBet Galatasaray 10.6 1xBet

“Even if he doesn’t score, he’s constantly contributing, constantly a threat. Always pressing. He defends with us. On top of that, he’s a complete finisher.”

“I’ve never seen such a hungry forward. He hates losing, and when we lose, he won’t talk to you. The next day, he puts on his headphones and doesn’t talk to anyone. But these are good habits. It’s a fantastic thing.”

The 27-year-old has registered 18 goals, and five assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

By Adeboye Amosu





