Castello Jr: “Champions League Is Leipzig’s Place — And France Will Win The World Cup”

Bundesliga International sat down with RB Leipzig and France defender, Castello Lukeba — Castello Jr — for an in-depth conversation about his development in Germany, his growing leadership role at the club, and his ambitions for the future.

In the exclusive Q&A made available to Completesports.com, Castello Jr reflects on his journey from Olympique Lyonnais to RB Leipzig, explains why the Bundesliga is an ideal league for young players to grow, and discusses the importance of Champions League football for Leipzig. Lukeba also shares insights into his leadership responsibilities, his personal goals — including playing at the FIFA World Cup — and even reveals his passion for fashion away from the pitch.

This is your third year in Leipzig and in the Bundesliga. You’re almost a veteran. There has been a transition in Leipzig. Do you see yourself taking on a leadership role?

Castello Jr: “Yes, of course. It has been a few years now that I’ve been in Leipzig and I’m no longer a very young player. I think I’m starting to become an established player, so of course I think I can be a leader. I’m also one of the team’s captains, so I try to help the younger players and the new ones to integrate.”

How do you interpret this leadership role, especially in the way you interact with your teammates?

Castello Jr: “I have always had this leadership side in me. I was already captain with the France U21 national team, so it’s something I know and something I really like. I like helping and bringing my experience to the players, and I also learn from them. We always learn from one another, so it’s something I really appreciate.”

Why is it important to you and the team to play in the UEFA Champions League next season?

Castello Jr: “I think it’s important because it’s the most beautiful competition. It’s the competition where you face the best teams, and it allows you to measure yourself and see other levels. And it’s Leipzig’s place to be in the Champions League every year.”

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The race for the Champions League is very tight. On matchday 26 you face Stuttgart, a direct competitor. How do you see Stuttgart and what will be decisive in this match?

“It will be a very difficult match. On top of that we play away. Since I’ve been in Germany, Stuttgart has always been a team that can be difficult to face. So we simply have to win this match.”

The Bundesliga is always known as a league where young players can develop very well. How is it for you as a defender?

“It’s true. In the Bundesliga there are many talents. As we can see in Leipzig, it is a club that gives opportunities to young players. Many young players have passed through here and then moved to big clubs. So yes, I agree with that. It allows you to be young but still compete at a high level and especially to progress.”

Is the Bundesliga the perfect league for you to become a better player?

“Yes, of course. As I said, it’s one of the best leagues and there are many great teams. You improve because you face the best, so it’s a league that can help you progress.”

In which areas have you developed since joining Leipzig?

Castello Jr: “I would say in leadership, taking more responsibility, and building the play. In our buildup the game often goes through me. I have this quality with passing or carrying the ball forward, and I also try to be more mature, meaning calmer, making fewer mistakes and being more precise. Those are the areas where I’ve improved since my arrival. It’s about keeping my technical quality, which is a big strength of mine, while also being effective.”

How would you describe yourself as a footballer – how do you approach the game on the pitch?

Castello Jr: “I would say I’m a defender who likes duels. I really like duels. I’m quite physical and fast. I’m also comfortable with the ball at my feet, as I said, and passing is one of my qualities. Advancing with the ball is also one of my qualities. But I have to make sure it’s effective because as a defender, as soon as you make a mistake you can pay for it immediately, and I know that very well. So I would say a modern defender, a defender who dares. On the pitch I’m not afraid to try actions that are a bit risky, but I still evaluate the efficiency before doing something.”

Upamecano and Konaté also played in Leipzig. How inspiring are your fellow countrymen for you?

Castello Jr: “Upamecano and Konaté are examples. Before being in Leipzig they were also in France. They came to Leipzig, improved, became really established players, and then showed all their talent in even bigger clubs. So of course they are examples to follow and they show that with hard work you can reach those top clubs.”

What are your goals in your career?

“My goals are to qualify for the Champions League, finish in the top four, and then, if I perform well, to be able to play in the World Cup.”

You have a passion for fashion and your teammates say you have the best style. How much does that please you?

“It makes me happy because it’s like recognition. Sometimes I like to come well dressed to training and I receive a few compliments, so of course that pleases me. But there are also some players in the team who dress well and who would also deserve that distinction.”

Where does your passion for fashion come from?

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“I think it comes from my brothers and sisters. When I was little, I liked to take their clothes. They always had quite unique and stylish pieces, so I think it came from that.”

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Your best moment in the Bundesliga so far?

Castello Jr: “My best moment in the Bundesliga was in my first season when we won against Dortmund at home, which gave us an advantage over them and helped us qualify for the Champions League. After that victory at home there was a real connection with the supporters, and that’s something I will always remember.”

I would have expected you to mention your first Bundesliga goal, which you scored in your very first season?

“Yes, it was an extraordinary moment. But unfortunately we didn’t win the match, so that’s why I didn’t think of it as the best moment. But it was an incredible feeling, especially at home in front of our supporters and against Bayern. I will always remember that goal, of course. My first goal with Leipzig.”

Your worst moment in the Bundesliga so far?

“The most difficult moment was the defeat against Bayern at home. I think we could have done much better. We didn’t play a bad match. We started very well and led 1–0, but we made a few small mistakes and against a team like that you pay immediately. In the end we lost, I think 5–1. It was the most frustrating defeat because we knew we could have won that match.”

The best moment in your life so far?

Castello Jr: “In football I would say my adventure at the Olympic Games, where we won the silver medal. Even if the goal was the gold medal and we lost in the final, everything around it and the connection with the French supporters, representing your country, that’s something very strong and incredible. And in life I would say all the moments I spend with my family, trying to make them the best moments and enjoying them as much as possible.”

The worst moment in your life so far?

“The most difficult moment was when I arrived in Leipzig. At the beginning it was a bit complicated because it was the first time I changed clubs and left Lyon, my club and my life there, after more than ten years. I had to adapt to a new country and another league. At the beginning it was a bit strange and a little difficult, but fortunately I had my family and also the club and my teammates who helped me, and afterwards I adapted quite easily.”

What was particularly difficult when you moved from Lyon to Leipzig?

Castello Jr: “In Lyon I was in my comfort zone. I grew up there, I was born there, I knew everyone. My family, my friends, my reference points were all there. Suddenly I had to adapt to a new life. At the beginning you don’t necessarily have a house and you stay in a hotel. There is also a different approach to football here in Germany. But as I said, the club welcomed me well and my relatives were there for me, so the adaptation happened quite quickly.”

What would you have become if your football career had not worked out?

“That’s a good question. I would say a lawyer because I like defending people, so maybe a lawyer.”

The defender on the pitch would have become a defender in court – would you as a lawyer also have taken care of those who are without means?

“Yes, people in difficulty, people who are victims of certain situations.”

If you could choose, which animal would you like to be?

“I think I would be a lion. A lion represents leadership, someone strong who lives for the needs of his family and his group. I like the symbolism of the lion.”

What do you expect for yourself regarding the national team?

Castello Jr: “I know there is a lot of competition in my position. In the French national team the pool of players is very large and there are many talented players. But I think I still have my chances. It’s up to me to perform well with my club to hope to go to the World Cup.”

Who will become world champion?

“France. I think France will win the World Cup.”



