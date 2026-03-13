Werder Bremen Boss Offers Update On Agu’s Fitness

Werder Bremen head coach Daniel Thioune has provided a fitness update on Felix Agu ahead of his team’s Bundesliga clash with Mainz, reports Completesports.com.

Die Werderaner will welcome Mainz to the

Weserstadion on Saturday.

Agu trained with his teammates for the first time on Thursday after recovering from the injury that sidelined him for around one month.

Forward Samuel Mbangula is another player working his way to full fitness.

Thioune said the duo might feature against Mainz.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Werder Bremen 2.27 1xBet X Draw 3.67 1xBet FSV Mainz 05 3.29 1xBet

“They definitely won’t be starting this week,” he told the club’s official website.

“Although we’ll make a decision on Saturday at the earliest as to whether they’ll be in the squad or not.

“Neither of them have been fully reintegrated into team training yet. If they feel ready and we get the go-ahead from the medical staff, then they may play a role.”

By Adeboye Amosu



