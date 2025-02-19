UCL: Lookman Set Nigerian Record In Atalanta’s Defeat To Club Brugge

Ademola Lookman made history on Tuesday night despite Atalanta’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

Lookman scored Atalanta’s only goal in the 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge at the Gewiss Stadium.





The 27-year-old became the first Nigerian to score in four consecutive Champions League games.

The winger was introduced after the break with Atalanta trailing 3-0.

The former Leicester City player reduced the deficit for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in the 46th minute.

Lookman unfortunately missed a penalty later in the game.

His goals came against VFB Stuttgart, Real Madrid, Sturm Graz and Club Brugge.

By Adeboye Amosu



