UCL: Osimhen Eyes New Record As Galatasaray Host Liverpool

Victor Osimhen will be looking to match the record for the most goals scored in a single UEFA Champions League season by a player from a Turkish club when Galatasaray face Liverpool on Tuesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Galatasaray will host the Round of 16 first leg tie at the RAMs Park.

Former Turkey international Burak Yilmaz currently hold the record (eight).

Yilmaz set the impressive feat during the 2012/13 season.

Osimhen has netted seven times in the Champions League this season.

After playing a crucial role in Galatasaray’s victory over Juventus in the playoff round, head coach Okan Buruk will be banking on the Nigeria international to help his side secure a comfortable first leg advantage.

The Yellow and Reds have an impressive record at home in European competitions.

Galatasaray have lost only two of their 22 home matches in European Cup/Champions League knockout rounds (13 wins, 7 draws), and have not lost to any opponent since their

defeat to Atletico Madrid (0-1) in October 1973 (6 wins, 4 draws).



