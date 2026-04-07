UCL: There’s No Favourite —Enrique Insists Ahead PSG Vs Liverpool First Leg Q/Final Tie

Luis Enrique has said there is no favourite between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg clash.

Out of the Premier League title race. Routed in the FA Cup. Mounting questions over the manager’s future. A star forward set to leave.

A disgruntled captain saying his team gave up. Liverpool head into the first leg quarterfinal on Wednesday in disarray. A far cry from when the sides met in the round of 16 last year.

Back then, Liverpool were romping to the Premier League title, new manager Arne Slot was the toast of the city and Mohamed Salah was at his brilliant best.

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By contrast PSG had struggled to get out of the Champions League group stage and observers were questioning coach Luis Enrique’s methods.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Paris Saint-Germain 1.791 1xbet X Draw 4.325 1xbet Liverpool FC 4.425 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Halftime draw Liverpool has drawn at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches. Under 3.5 goals 7 of the last 10 Liverpool's away matches ended with less than 3.5 goals. BTTS Yes In 6 of the last 10 Paris Saint-Germain's home matches, both teams scored.

PSG scraped through on penalties against Liverpool after an intense battle over two legs and went on to win the Champions League for the first time with a rout of Inter Milan in the final.

Speaking in his press conference on Tuesday, Enrique is blocking out any talk about being the favorite this time.

“With this team, it’s impossible to have a favourite,” insisted Enrique (via ESPN) “I don’t believe it.

“Who are the favourites? If you remember last year, everyone said it was Liverpool, and the team that qualified [for the next round] was Paris Saint-Germain. For me, there is no favourite.”



