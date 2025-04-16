Udinese Must Finish Serie A Season On A High –Okoye

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has urged Udinese players to finish the Serie A season on a high.



Recall that Udinese currently sit 11th in the league table on 40 points.



Speaking with per tuttoudinese, Okoye stated that the team’s goal is to maintain 10th place.

“The goal is to maintain tenth place, we need to regain our heads and strength.



“We are angry, but in the four defeats we had some opportunities, there are many things that we did well and we need to start again from those.”



Udinese is expected to face Torino in their next Serie A game.







