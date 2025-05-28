Unity Cup 2025: EPL Stars Visit Black Stars Camp Ahead Super Eagles Clash

Premier League Stars Tariq Lamptey of Brighton and West Ham’s Muhammed Kudus visited the camp of Ghana’s Black Stars to show their support ahead of today’s (Wednesday) Unity Cup semi-final fixture with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, who was relegated with Southampton, was also at the team’s camp.

The trio were not included in coach Oddo Addo’s 23-man squad for the four-nation tournament in London due to injuries.

In posts published on the Black Stars’ X handle, the players stopped by on Tuesday to offer their support to their teammates.



Muhammed Kudus

The Super Eagles will also be without some of their key players for the Unity Cup.

Players like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong were not listed.



Tariq Lamptey with coach Otto Addo

The Black Stars and the Super Eagles will rekindle their rivalry when they square off in the Unity Cup.

In their last encounter in March 2024, which was also a friendly game, the Super Eagles triumphed 2-1 thanks to goals from Dessers and Lookman.

Meanwhile, the first semi-finals of the Unity Cup kicked off on Tuesday with Jamaica edging out Trinidad and Tobago 3-2.

The game which was played inside the Gtech stadium, home ground of Brighton and Hove Albion, the Reggae Boys netted a stoppage time penalty to win the encounter despite surrendering a 2-0 lead.



By James Agberebi



