WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Must Not Lose To South Africa — Ajibade

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade says the team will fight hard to secure a place in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Justine Madugu’s side will take on Banyana Banyana of South Africa in their semi-final fixture at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Tuesday (today).

The Super Falcons have impressed with their discipline: three group wins, four goals scored, none conceded, and a commanding 5-0 quarterfinal demolition of Zambia.

Holders South Africa have endured difficult hurdles in the competition.

After a 1-1 group draw with Tanzania, they edged Senegal on penalties (0-0, 4-1) in the quarterfinals, thanks to the brilliance of goalkeeper Andile Dlamini

The Super Falcons have a proud history of making it to the semi-finals of every WAFCON tournament.

Ajibade said it is always important for the team to play in the big games.

“These are the kind of games we want to play,” Ajibade was quoted by CAFonline.

“Getting to the semifinal shows the effort the team put into every game. We try to improve ourselves in each match.

” We might have issues behind the scene, but we don’t let that get to us, we do our job. We are doing this for those girls aspiring to be here one day.”

By Adeboye Amosu



