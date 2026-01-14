WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons To Know Group Foes Thursday

Holders Nigeria’s Super Falcons will discover their group opponents at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

The draw ceremony will hold at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has expanded the biennial competition to 16 teams.

The Super Falcons, hosts Morocco Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde are among the teams that will compete for the title.

Others are Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mali, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

The 16 qualified teams will be seeded into four pots based on the FIFA Women’s World Ranking from 11 December 2025.

CAF will also announce the winners of the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year and other outstanding women’s football awards at the draw ceremony.

The WAFCON 2026 finals will run from 17 March to 3 April, 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



