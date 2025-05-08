Wan-Bissaka Gets First Senior Call-up To DR Congo

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been selected to join the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) national team for their upcoming international friendlies in June, marking a significant milestone in his career.

This call-up is the 27-year-old’s first to the senior national team, reflecting his growing influence at the club level and his connection to his Congolese heritage.

Wan-Bissaka previously made a brief appearance for the DR Congo under-20 side in 2015, demonstrating his early ties to the nation before opting to represent England at various youth levels.

His decision to join the senior DR Congo squad highlights a pivotal shift in his international career, offering a fresh chapter with the Leopards.

DR Congo is set to face Mali on June 5, 2025, in what is expected to be a challenging encounter.

Just three days later, they will take on Madagascar, providing Wan-Bissaka a chance to establish himself on the senior international stage.

Africa Soccer



