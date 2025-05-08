Close Menu
    World Football

    Wan-Bissaka Gets First Senior Call-up To DR Congo

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been selected to join the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) national team for their upcoming international friendlies in June, marking a significant milestone in his career.

    This call-up is the 27-year-old’s first to the senior national team, reflecting his growing influence at the club level and his connection to his Congolese heritage.

    Wan-Bissaka previously made a brief appearance for the DR Congo under-20 side in 2015, demonstrating his early ties to the nation before opting to represent England at various youth levels.

    His decision to join the senior DR Congo squad highlights a pivotal shift in his international career, offering a fresh chapter with the Leopards.

    DR Congo is set to face Mali on June 5, 2025, in what is expected to be a challenging encounter.

    Just three days later, they will take on Madagascar, providing Wan-Bissaka a chance to establish himself on the senior international stage.

    Africa Soccer


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad