We Believe We Have The Squad To Win Every Game –Rice

Declan Rice has said Arsenal have the squad to win all their remaining matches.

The Gunners slipped up in the title race after a surrendering a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with bottom team Wolves.

Heading into the contest Arsenal also drew 1-1 away to Brentford which means they are just five points clear of Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s men will now hope to bounce back from the disappointing result against Wolves when they face City rival Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the derby Rice said: “We’re not going to be handed the Premier League title, we need to go and win it, we need to deserve it and we need to be ready for anything that is thrown at us. We spoke to each other in a firm way after Wolves, we knew we’d let ourselves and the fans down after being in such a good position.

“Letting it slip is not the standards that we have set ourselves this season. We had a team meeting and we are ready to go again. We believe we have a squad to win every game, the mindset and the mentality is there. Look at this season, we’ve lost three games in all competitions, that’s it. It’s never going to be easy if we are going to win our first league title in 22 years.”



