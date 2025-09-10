We Can Still Beat South Africa To World Cup Qualification Ticket –Rohr

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has expressed believe that his team can still topple leaders Bafana Bafana of South Africa and qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rohr and his side gave their qualification a huge boost by thrashing Lesotho 4-0 on Tuesday.

The win means Benin Republic, now on 14 points, reclaim second spot and cut South Africa’s lead to three points with two matches left to play.

Speaking in his post-match presser Rohr said:”If everything goes well, we’re level on points with South Africa, who should lose three points according to the regulations, because of that player who wasn’t eligible to play. So I don’t understand why FIFA hasn’t made a decision yet, but it’s very clear.

“The Eagles regulations are very clear on this. At that point, we’ll be level with South Africa, and anything is still possible,” Rohr said.

Also on Tuesday, Nigeria’s Super Eagles forced South Africa to a 1-1 draw in Bloemfontein.

The result means the Super Eagles face another heartbreak of not qualifying for the World Cup after missing the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

By James Agberebi



