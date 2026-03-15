We Must Focus On Swansea Game –Onyeka Reacts To Coventry Loss Vs Southampton

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has advised Coventry to forget about the team’s loss to Southampton and focus on their next game against Swansea in their quest to gain promotion to the Premier League.



Recall that the Nigerian international, who joined Coventry in the January transfer window, had helped the team win six matches in a row before the game. However, he was unable to make a strong impact as Southampton secured a 2-1 victory.



Reacting after the game, Onyeka, in a chat with BBC, expressed disappointment with the result and urged Coventry to focus on bouncing back to winning ways against Swansea.

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“We don’t need to dwell on it for too long. We look forward to Swansea and we take the result today and look forward to Swansea,” he said.



“When we scored the penalty, we were like this is the time, at the same time, after the penalty, we still had chances to equalize. It is just disappointing. We don’t need to dwell on this for so long.



“It was a good game on both sides but unfortunately we could not get the win. We had lots of chances which obviously did not go in. It is one of those days where things might not go well for us.



“But we need to pick ourselves up and move to the next game. Every player does not want a defeat but today is one of those days, we need to accept, and pick ourselves up and move forward to the next game.”



