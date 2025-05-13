‘We Want To Fight For Trophy ‘ — Flying Eagles Goalie Reacts To Win Over Senegal

Flying Eagles goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt has said the team will now go for the trophy at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side booked a spot in the semi-final after a 3-1 penalty shootout win over holders Ismailia on Monday.

The seven-time champions have also qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile in September.

Harcourt was the hero as he made two crucial saves in the shootout.

“We are not celebrating yet,” Harcourt declared after the game.

“Getting the World Cup ticket was our most important goal, and we’re grateful to have achieved that. But our full focus is now on finishing the job — we want to be African champions.”

The Sporting Lagos goalie played down his performance in the game, stating that all the players contributed to the hard-earned victory.

“It’s not about one player. Everyone gave their all — from the starters to the bench, to the coaches and staff. This success belongs to the whole team and to Nigeria,” he added.

Harcourt declared that the hard work must continue ahead of their semi-final clash with the Amajita of South Africa.

“We’ve worked too hard to stop here. Now, it’s all about keeping focus and fighting for that trophy,” he stated.

By Adeboye Amosu



