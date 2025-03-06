We’ll Beat Liverpool At Anfield –PSG Star Assures

Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha insisted his side will beat Liverpool at Anfield to turn their Champions League last-16 tie around.

The Reds claimed the ultimate smash-and-grab win at the Parc des Princes in Wednesday’s first leg. PSG had 70 percent of the possession and an astonishing 27 shots, making more than 600 passes.





Liverpool, meanwhile, had only 30 percent possession and just two attempts on target, while completing only 220 passes. An inspired performance from Alisson kept the game goalless until Harvey Elliott came off the bench to score the winner three minutes from time.

It means Liverpool will head into next Tuesday’s second leg with a slender one-goal lead. But Vitinha is adamant Les Parisiens will turn the tie around by winning at Anfield, a feat the French giants have never achieved.

“It’s tough to play a game like this, against a team like this, with one goalscoring opportunity, only one shot. We will show the team we are, we will show our character,” he told Canal+ (via Mirror).

“We’ll win there. With the match we played, the victory was more than deserved. Like at the start of the season, we had lots of opportunities, but we failed to score.”

Remarkably, Wednesday’s loss was PSG’s’ first defeat since 26 November, when they fell 1-0 away Bayern Munich in the league phase of the Champions League. They are hoping to get one better than last year, when they reached the semi-finals.



