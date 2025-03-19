We’re The Team That Does Most Damage To Madrid –Yamal

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has claimed that the Catalan giants and archrivals Real Madrid do the most damage to each other.

Yamal has faced Madrid five times in his career so far and won twice, both wins coming this season.





He delivered exceptional performances against Los Merengues in both El Clasicos this season, scoring once in each game.

In October, Barcelona won 4-0 against their arch-rivals when Yamal performed the iconic ‘calma’ celebration after scoring his first goal against them.

He scored once again in the Catalans’ 5-2 win over Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final in January, which marked his first official trophy with his boyhood side.

In an interview with SPORT (via Sportskeeda), Yamal said:”Matches against Real Madrid are always very exciting. We’re the team that causes them the most damage, and vice versa, because they’re a great team.”

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is an age-old rivalry that dates back to the early 1900s.

The feud ignited further between 2009 and 2018, when two of the greatest legends of the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, played for Barca and Madrid, respectively.

The next LaLiga El Clasico fixture is scheduled on May 11. However, the two teams can face each other more times in tournaments like the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.



