‘We’re Well Prepared’ — Madugu Declares Ahead Super Falcons Vs Banyana Banyana

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has declared his team’s readiness for battle against Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

The nine-time champions will face the defending champions in the semi-final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca on Tuesday.

Madugu’s side head into the game in buoyant mood following their comprehensive 5-0 rout of Copper Queens of Zambia last Friday.

“The preparations are good, the girls have been very committed, determined, they are in good shape, they are well prepared,” he told a press conference.

The Super Falcons have played all their matches at the WAFCON 2024 finals at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

Madugu played down suggestions that could play a role in tbe outcome of the game.

“It places us at an advantage. But then, when it comes to football games these days, home advantage does not really count. You must work hard to earn whatever it is that you want out of the game,” he added.

Nigeria stopped South Africa from securing a place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The West Africans edged the final qualifying round tie 1-0 aggregate.

“It does not mean that it is an automatic thing for us. We must work hard for the victory that we desire. We played them in the last qualifying games for the Olympics,”he stated.

“We defeated them at home and had a draw in South Africa. But every game is different.”

By Adeboye Amosu



