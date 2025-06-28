Without Messi Inter Miami Wouldn’t Have Qualified For Club World Cup –Wenger

Legendary Arsenal coach Arsène Wenger has hailed Argentine star Lionel Messi, asserting that he is the most influential player in the Club World Cup, after leading his team Inter Miami to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Wenger, quoted by ysscore.com, stated in his remarks: “Messi does not have the best stats in the tournament, but his impact is crucial. Without Messi, Inter Miami would never have qualified.”

He further clarified the difference: “Michael Olise from Bayern may have the best stats and delivered excellent matches, but Bayern Munich would have qualified even without him. This is the essential difference.”

Wenger’s statements reflect a deep technical perspective on Messi’s influence on the field, not just through goals or assists, but through his personality, leadership, and ability to change the course of matches in critical moments.

It is worth noting that Inter Miami will play against Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow in the Round of 16 of the tournament.



