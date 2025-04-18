Xabi Alonso’s Representative Holds Talks With Madrid Again Over Coaching Job

Real Madrid have reportedly ‘held talks’ with their top manager target after it was revealed Jurgen Klopp had been inundated with enquiries from big sides.

Real will soon be changing manager after heavy defeat at the hands of Arsenal, They were pumped 5-1 by the Gunners in the Champions League quarter-finals, leading to the suggestion that the manager will be booted after the Copa del Rey final.





It does not matter if he engineers victory in that game or not, he will be shown the door anyway. Ancelotti will land on his feet, as it’s believed he’s next in line to be Brazil boss.

Real hope they’ll be fine, too, having held talks with their potential new boss. Of late, it’s been suggested that could be either Klopp or Xabi Alonso, and it seems the Spaniard is the man for Real.

Florian Plettenberg (as per TEAMtalk) has revealed that Alonso’s top advisor, Inaki Ibanez, has ‘held talks’ with Real ‘once again’. Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly not ‘surprised’ by expect to be compensated handsomely if their manager leaves.

They hope he’ll stay, but are already looking at new managers of their own in case it doesn’t happen.

Alonso has long been suggested as Real’s favoured target, though reports in regards to Klopp have seeped in after it was suggested he was unhappy with his role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.



