Zambian Club Zesco United Sign Nigerian Striker

Zambian giants Zesco United have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Chijioke Alaekwe, reports Completesports.com.

Alaekwe, who linked up with the Zega Mambo on a free transfer put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old was one of the top performers for Akwa United in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, last season.

The forward registered five goals in 21 appearances for the Promise Keepers.

The Uyo club failed to maintain their top-flight status as they were relegated to Nigeria National League, NNL.

Alaekwe has also played for Kano Pillars, Gombe United, defunct Ifeanyi Ubah, and Nasarawa United in the NPFL.

Zesco United also signed three other players; Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba, Kabaso Chongo, and Ifoni Pepo.

The club finished in second position in the Zambian Super League last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



