Zubairu Promises To Bolster Flying Eagles With New Players Ahead U-20 World Cup

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has promised to inject new players into his squad ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The seven-time champions finished third at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt last month.

The team struggled to score goals at the competition.

“We’ll be inviting more players to bolster all departments. We must fix the issues we saw at the AFCON, especially our finishing,” Zubairu said during Kwara SWAN Hard Talk held at the Taiwo Awoniyi Media Sports Centre, SWAN Secretariat in Ilorin.

“Though we narrowly missed the AFCON title, qualifying for the World Cup is a huge achievement. Now, we must look ahead and do even better.”

The Flying Eagles will face Colombia, Saudi Arabia and Norway in Group F at the U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The West Africans will face Norway in their opening fixture at the

Estadio Fiscal de Talca on September 29.

Chile will host the competition from 27 September to 19 October 2025.



