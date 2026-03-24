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    13 Players Arrive Super Eagles Camp In Antalya For Friendlies

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Super Eagles in Fez. Credit: Super Eagles Media
    Super Eagles in Fez. Credit: Super Eagles Media

    The Super Eagles’ Antalya camp came alive on Tuesday following the arrival of 13 out of the 23 invited players, reports Completesports.com.

    Éric Chelle’s side are in Antalya for the international friendlies against Iran, and Jordan.

    The team is camped at Bellis Deluxe Hotel, Antalya.

    Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Moses Simon, and Bright Osayi-Samuel are some of the early arrivals in camp.

    Read Also:Super Eagles Open Camp For Iran, Jordan friendlies

    The three new invitees; Emmanuel Fernandez, Yira Collins Sor, and Philip Otele have also joined their teammates in camp.

    Samuel Chukwueze, and Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye are also expected in camp tonight.

    The Super Eagles will hold their first training session at 4pm local time (2pm Nigerian time) on Wednesday.

    Players In Camp

    1. Fisayo Bashiru
    2. Alex Iwobi
    3. Emmanuel Oluwasegun
    4. ⁠Yira Sor
    5. ⁠ Paul Onuachu
    6. ⁠Philip Otele
    7. ⁠Semi Ajayi
    8. ⁠Moses Simon
    9. ⁠ Francis Uzoho
    10. ⁠Bruno Onyemaechi
    11. ⁠Bright Osayi-Samuel
    12. ⁠Frank Onyeka
    13. ⁠Adebayo Adeleye

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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