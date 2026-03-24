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    Nigeria National Teams

    Super Eagles Open Camp For Iran, Jordan friendlies

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The Super Eagles will open camp in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday (today) for the international friendlies against Iran, and Jordan, reports Completesports.com.

    According to the Super Eagles media officer, Promise Efoghe, coaches and team officials have already arrived Istanbul, Turkey.

    The contingent will hit their Antalya base by noon.

    Read Also:Fernandez: There Was No Way I Would Turn Down Super Eagles Invitation

    Efoghe further stated that the invited players will start arriving camp later today.

    Head coach Éric Chelle invited 23 players for the friendlies.

    The three-time African champions will do battle with Iran in their friendly on Friday.

    They will then confront Jordan four days later.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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