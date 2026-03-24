Super Eagles Open Camp For Iran, Jordan friendlies

The Super Eagles will open camp in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday (today) for the international friendlies against Iran, and Jordan, reports Completesports.com.

According to the Super Eagles media officer, Promise Efoghe, coaches and team officials have already arrived Istanbul, Turkey.

The contingent will hit their Antalya base by noon.

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Efoghe further stated that the invited players will start arriving camp later today.

Head coach Éric Chelle invited 23 players for the friendlies.

The three-time African champions will do battle with Iran in their friendly on Friday.

They will then confront Jordan four days later.



