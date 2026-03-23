Fernandez: There Was No Way I Would Turn Down Super Eagles Invitation

Super Eagles invitee Emmanuel Fernandez has disclosed that it was impossible for him to turn down the opportunity to represent the senior national team at the international level.



Recall that the Rangers center-back was officially named in Nigeria’s 23-man squad on Wednesday by head coach Éric Chelle, earning a coveted spot for the team’s upcoming international friendlies.



Nigeria is set to face Iran and Jordan, providing Fernandez with a potential debut platform on the international stage.

Read Also:Friendlies: Okoye Has Plenty To Prove Against Iran, Jordan –Amoo



In a chat with Rangers Review, Fernandez stated that he’s willing to make his mark for the team.



“When the call came in from Nigeria, I couldn’t say no.



“There was no way I would turn down a chance to play for a great football nation like Nigeria.



“The idea is to go in there and try and make my mark.”



