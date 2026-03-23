Friendlies: Okoye Has Plenty To Prove Against Iran, Jordan –Amoo

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo believes Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has plenty to prove against Iran and Jordan to retain the No. 1 position from Stanley Nwabali.



Recall that Nwabali was omitted from Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies because he is currently without a club following his departure from the South African side Chippa United in February 2026.



However, Okoye, who has been impressive with Udinese in the Serie A this season will get the opportunity to man the goal post.

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His last appearance for Nigeria was the 2-1 defeat to Rwanda in Uyo during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, a match played while Stanley Nwabali was unavailable.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo stated that Okoye has a lot to prove in the team if he must displace Nwabali from the number one spot.



“Okoye no doubt has been impressive for Udinese going by his performance in the Serie A. With the absence of Nwabali, this may just be an opportunity for him to prove his worth with the senior national team.



“Don’t get me wrong, we all know what he can do, but then, he has a lot to prove if he must be the Super Eagles’ number one goalkeeper. Nwabali’s current situation may be a blessing in disguise for him and other goalkeepers that have been invited for the four-nation tournament.”



