Troost-Ekong Urges Long-Term Plan After Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Miss

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has called on the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, to implement a long-term strategy for football development after the team’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles lost 4-3 on penalities to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of African playoffs last November.

It marks the second consecutive time the three-time African champions have failed to qualify for the World Cup, having also missed out four years ago in Qatar.

Troost-Ekong On World Cup Miss

Troost-Ekong admitted that it was difficult for the team to miss out once again.



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Troost-Ekong admitted that missing out again was a tough blow for the team.

“It’s a tough place to be. In 2022, we wanted to be in Qatar and missed out. We won our group but didn’t get past Ghana on away goals, which was really tough to take. This time, with more slots available for African countries, the strength of our squad and the magnitude of Nigeria as a footballing nation, there was a lot of pressure,” he told beIN SPORTS.

“I think the coach, Eric Chelle, has done a fantastic job turning around a difficult start because there was upheaval from the moment he took the job.

“There will be changes again. I have also retired from international football, and it was a World Cup I wanted to be part of. In moments like this, we have to take a serious look at the structure we have in place in Nigeria in terms of preparing for long-term success.

“When you look at nations that have done well from the continent, they have put the right structures in place for 10 to 15 years, rather than relying solely on talent. We need a clear long-term vision.”

By Adeboye Amosu



