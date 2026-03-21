How Ex-Super Eagles Player Drove Me Out Of His Room During My First Call-up

Galatasaray star striker Victor Osimhen has narrated how he was driven out by a senior Super Eagles player during his first call-up to the national team camp in 2017 under former head coach Gernot Rohr.

Osimhen revealed the incident in a chat with Carter Efe during a livestream session on Saturday morning.

According to Osimhen the player, whose name he did not mention, was a roommate with Kelechi Iheanacho.

“When I came, I met Iheanacho. And I told him, ‘Ah, see me, I’m gonna carry your boots’.

So he said I should come to his room, so he gave me his room number,” Osimhen said.

“So, as I got to his room — I don’t just want to mention the name — he had a roommate. So, as I knocked on the door, the roommate opened the door. So, he like bounced me out of the room.”

Osimhen, however, explained how Iheanacho stepped in and confronted the player.

“Iheanacho showed up and was angry at him, saying, ‘You see that someone came to see me in my room and you are chasing him from my room.’ So Iheanacho took my hand and took me inside.”

Since making his debut in 2017, Osimhen has featured at three Africa Cup of Nations (2019, 2023, 2025) with the Super Eagles.



