Bassey: Fulham Desperate To End Barren Streak

Fulham defender Calvin Bassey says the players are in confident mood

going into the business end of the campaign.

Marco Silva’s side are without a win in their last three matches.

Bassey In Positive Mood

Bassey believed the Cottagers have not lost their edge despite the recent poor run.

“No, I don’t feel like there’s no edge,” Bassey told Premier League Productions

“The edge hasn’t been lost. I feel like the Manager would never let us lose it.

“When you see him, when he speaks, he’s so passionate every single time, every single session, and he’s honestly like that every time on the pitch, until the last game of the season, he’s on us. And I think that helps us to stay motivated, as well as motivating ourselves.

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“We feel like we’re so close to our goal, so for us, the atmosphere in the changing room is excitement, because we know we’ve got a chance to do something amazing, achieve something great, so we’re just taking each game as it is.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Fulham 1.56 1xBet X Draw 4.47 1xBet Burnley 6.55 1xBet

“Sounds a bit cliché, but it’s honestly all we can do. We’re just focused on ending the season strong and finishing where we want to finish. That’s the most important thing for us.”

Fulham’s Big Ambition

Bassey has made no secret of his desire to secure European qualification with Fulham, something that remains firmly in his sights with 24 points still up for grabs.

“If you look at the last two/three seasons, we’ve been in and around it, and then the last four/five games it’s sort of got away from us, [but] we’re right there now,” Bassey stated.

“We’ve got eight games left and I feel like we can really push and achieve it.

“We’re four points behind seventh, so it’s all very close, that’s why each game matters, and each point matters.”

By Adeboye Amosu



