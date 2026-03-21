LaLiga: Lookman Gears Up Madrid Derby Battle

Ademola Lookman is set to play in his first Madrid derby as Atlético Madrid visit the Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman, who joined Atletico from Serie A club Atalanta during the January transfer window will be keen to make a positive impact in the game.

The Nigeria international has quickly adapted to life at the Metropolitano, drawing praise for his performances in his opening months at the club.

Read Also:Lookman Applauded For Brilliant Start At Atletico Madrid

The 28-year-old has scored four goals, and registered three assists in 13 outings across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Real Madrid 2 1xBet X Draw 3.96 1xBet Atlético Madrid 3.8 1xBet

Atletico lost 3-2 to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday, but progressed into the quarter-finals 7-5 on aggregate.

Los Colchoneros currently occupy fourth position on the LaLiga table with 57 points from 28 games.

Second-placed Real Madrid will be eager to claim all three points in order to keep pace with league leaders Barcelona.

By Adeboye Amosu



