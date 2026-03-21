Troost-Ekong: AFCON Final Decision Undermines Tournament

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has criticized the decision to award Morocco the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, saying it diminishes the integrity and credibility of the tournament.

The Appeal Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) revoked Morocco’s title on Tuesday.

Senegal edged past hosts Morocco 1–0 in a tense final played in February.

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The Teranga Lions briefly walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded a late penalty, a move the appeal board later ruled violated tournament regulations.

The verdict has sparked intense debate both within Africa and beyond, with Troost-Ekong adding his voice to the controversy.

“When I first heard the news that the result of this year’s AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco had been overturned, I thought it was a joke. When I realised it was actually real, after reading the official statement from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), it just made me feel quite sad,” Troost-Ekong told The Athletic.

“Every African player wants to win this tournament but would I celebrate now if I was in Morocco’s shoes? Absolutely not. I would feel ashamed to win like this. It wouldn’t feel right. You have to earn it on the pitch. I don’t think I would be able to accept it, but if you publicly decline a medal or trophy then that also becomes a circus. It definitely can’t be celebrated.”

By Adeboye Amosu



