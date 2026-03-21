LaLiga: Adams, Ejuke, Sadiq Battle for Vital Points

Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke will look to get the better of Sadiq Umar when Sevilla host Valencia in a LaLiga fixture on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Sevilla, and Valencia are battling to escape relegation in the Spanish top-flight this season.

Only one point separate both teams on the league standings.

Valencia currently occupy 14th position with 32 points from 28 matches, while Sevilla sit in 15th position with 31 points from same number of matches.

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The two clubs will be desparate to secure maximum points from the game.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Sevilla 2.38 1xBet X Draw 3.25 1xBet Valencia 3.49 1xBet

Adams, all things being equal will lead Sevilla’s attack despite firing blanks in last Sunday’s 5-2 defeat to Barcelona at the Sportify Camp Nou.

The 26-year-old has registered seven goals, and three assists in 23 league appearances for the Rojiblancos this season.

Ejuke is also expected to be paraded by Sevilla in the game.

Sadiq has a goal and two assists in 10 appearances for Valencia,and will be hoping to add to that tally against his international teammates.

By Adeboye Amosu



