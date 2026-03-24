NPFL: Nasarawa United Must Sustain Momentum After Rivers Win — Mangut

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut has said it is important for his team to build on the win over Rivers United, reports Completesports.com.

The Solid Miners moved to third position on the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table following a 4-1 win over Rivers United at the Lafia City Stadium on Monday.

Ngei Oluka-Efor, Abubakar Abdullahi, Chimezie Victor, and JoFrank Istifanus were on target for the hosts

Taiwo Abdulrafiu scored Rivers United’s only goal of the game.

Mangut Charges Players

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Mangut said their ambition is to secure a continental ticket at the end of the season.

“It’s a thing of joy to have scored this number of goals against a very strong side and former league champions, Rivers United.

“We were very much aware of the importance of goals as the league edges towards its climax. We spoke about this during our training sessions, and our Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, also spoke about it when we paid him a Sallah homage recently, which really motivated us.

“With due respect to our opponents today, but if we had taken all our chances today, we should have scored up to eight goals.

“I praise my wards for heeding to our game plans.

“Our next game against Kwara United in Lagos will be taken seriously knowing what stage of the competition we are in now.

“Our target is to remain between the top two sides at the end of the season.”

By Adeboye Amosu



