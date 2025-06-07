2024 WAFCON: Some Of The New Players Won’t Make Super Falcons Squad –Oparanozie

Super Falcons forward Desire Oparanozie believes some of the new players drafted into the team may be dropped for the more experienced players if Nigeria must excel at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).



She made this known on the backdrop of the team’s 2-0 win over Cameroon in a friendly encounter early this week.



Recall that the likes of Asisat Oshoala, Ashleigh Plumptre, and a host of other established players were missing from the game.

However, Oparanozie, in an interview with Brila FM, noted that the Super Falcons need the experience of some of the established players if the team is to make an appreciable impact at the tournament.



‘I don’t think that some of the new players will make the team; they’re not experienced for a tournament of this caliber, it will be disastrous.



‘Eventually, they’ll have to go with our regular squad.’



