2025 Ballon d’Or Ceremony To Hold September 22

Organisers of the Ballon d’Or L’Equipe and France Football, have announced that this year’s award will be presented on September 22nd.

The ceremony, which will once again take place at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris , will feature a major innovation: all the existing trophies for men will also be awarded to women.

France Football announced that the nominees for the Ballon d’Or, as well as the various awards that will be presented, will be announced in the first half of August , on a date yet to be determined.

Similarly, the publication advances that the voting system will be the same as in previous seasons, that is, there will be 100 journalists voting for the men’s Ballon d’Or and 50 for the women’s.

Each country in the top 100 in the FIFA rankings (top 50 in the case of women) will have a journalist representative who will vote for the winner of world football’s most prestigious individual trophy.

Each journalist must choose a top 10, and each position awards points to the nominated player. The player with the most points receives the Ballon d’Or.

For its part, France Football has announced a change in the selection criteria. Three hierarchical criteria will be taken into account.

First, individual performances and the player’s decisive and impressive character. Second, the collective aspect and trophies won. Finally, class and fair play.

However, the criterion relating to a player’s entire career has been removed from the voting procedures for this year’s competition.

Manchester City and Spain star midfielder Rodri won the men’s 2024 Ballon d’Or award.

The Euro 2024 winner beat off competition from Real Madrid Brazil forward Vinicius Junior.

