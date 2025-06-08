2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s W/Cup: Olowookere Upbeat Flamingos Won’t Disappoint In Chile

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere says the team will be ready for battle at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Olowookere’s side will face France, Canada and Samoa in the group stage at the competition.

“This is a tournament, a competition,” Olowookere told the Super Falcons Show.

“We need to compete with others, whether they are weak or strong. That’s the only path to becoming a champion, an eventual winner. Nobody hands you a trophy without a fight.”

The Flamingos were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the last edition of the competition in the Dominican Republic.

Olowookere stated that they will learn from the experience.

“The journey started right after the last World Cup,” he emphasized.

“We took the lessons learned, tactical discipline, mental strength, and the importance of game management, and we’ve been working with those insights.

“Now, having played and qualified for this World Cup, which is essentially the second leg of the race, we are ready for the third and most crucial phase: the tournament itself.”

By Adeboye Amosu



