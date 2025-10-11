2025 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Lose To New Zealand In Friendly

Nigeria’s Flamingos lost 4-3 to New Zealand in a friendly in Casablanca, reports Completesports.com.

It was their first defeat in 11 tune-up matches ahead of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Queen Joseph broke the deadlock in the 12th minute slotting home after a perfectly-timed through ball to make it 1–0.

New Zealand responded midway through the first half as Laura Bennett equalised in the 25th minute.

Shakirat Moshood then restored Nigeria’s lead with a stunning long-range strike in the 42nd minute, sending the team into the break 2–1 up.

Bennett struck again in the 55th minute to level things at 2–2. The New Zealand striker completed her hat-trick in the 74th minute to make it 3–2.

The Flamingos hit back almost immediately through Ayo’s fine strike from outside the box.

Candy Sienna netted a spectacular winner for New Zealand in the 80th minute.

The Flamingos will face Paraguay in their next friendly on Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



