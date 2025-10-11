Liverpool Hit By Injury Concern To Key Player Ahead Man United Clash

Liverpool have been handed a fresh concern over Ibrahima Konate’s injury as the defender is ruled out of France’s upcoming World Cup qualifier, Metro reports.

Konate was forced off after less than an hour in Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea last Saturday due to a thigh injury.

“I don’t know if it is a big injury, but what I do know is he limped a little bit and when I asked him he said he felt his quad a little bit,”Arne Slot said after Liverpool’s loss at Stamford Bridge.

“Then, for me, all alarm bells go off because in another sprint you never know if that is going to go good.

“It might be OK that he went off early enough but it was clear I had to take him off because he was limping.”

The centre-back joined up with his France teammates for the international break this week but only took part in light training with Didier Deschamps’ squad.

Konate was then left on the bench for France’s 3-0 win against Azerbaijan on Friday evening.

Deschamps’ side are due to travel to Iceland for their next World Cup qualifier on Monday night, however, Konate has been left out of the squad and will now return to Liverpool.

Slot’s side will host Manchester United in their next Premier League game on October 19.

France, meanwhile, will also be without be without Kylian Mbappe for their qualifier against Iceland next week.

Mbappe suffered an ankle injury during the victory against Azerbaijan at the Parc des Princes.



