2026 WCQ: Super Eagles, Cheetahs Hit Uyo For Big Showdown

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Benin Republic are scheduled to arrive in Uyo, on Saturday afternoon, ahead of Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday 10 encounter.

Nigeria defeated the Crocodiles of Lesotho 2-1 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on Friday night.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, and Jerome Adams Akor got the goals for the Super Eagles.

Benin Republic recorded a 1-0 victory over their hosts Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali also on Friday.

Tosin Aiyegun netted the winning goal for Gernot Rohr’s side.

The Super Eagles fly from the South African city of Polokwane to Uyo aboard a chartered ValueJet Airline airplane, just as the Cheetahs’ delegation will arrive about the same time at the Obong Victor Attah International Airport.

Nigeria and Benin Republic will clash at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo next week Tuesday.

Benin Republic top the Group C standings with 17 points from nine games.

Nigeria sit in third position with 14 points from same number of matches.

By Adeboye Amosu




