2025 U-20 AFCON: Bameyi Named In Team Of The Tournament

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi has been named in the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament.

Bameyi scored once in six appearances for the seven-time champions at the biennial competition.

The 19-year-old played every minutes of the Flying Eagles six games in Egypt.

The centre-back was named Man of the Match in the Flying Eagles second game of the tournament against Tunisia.

It would be recalled that the Bayelsa United player was also named in Team of Group Stage.

Champions South Africa and Morocco dominated the selection with four players each.

Sierra Leone’s Momoh Kamara, who finished as the tournament’s top scorer with four goals, and Egypt’s Mohamed Goweily were also included.

Coach of the tournament honours went to South Africa’s Raymond Mdaka.

By Adeboye Amosu



