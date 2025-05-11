2025 U-20 AFCON: Bameyi, Okoro Make Group Stage Best X1

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi and Odinaka Okoro has been named in the official Best XI of the group stage of the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The selection was announced by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, technical study group.

Bameyi has been outstanding for Nigeria so far in the competition, marshalling the backline with dexterity.

The centre-back was named Man of the Match in Flying Eagles’ 0-0 draw against Morocco.

Left-back Okoro registered an assist in the side’s opening fixture against Tunisia.

Okoro was also outstanding against Morocco and Kenya.

Aliyu Zubairu’s charges will be up against Senegal in a semi-final tie at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia on Monday.

The Full List

Goalkeeper:

Levison Banda – Zambia

Defenders:

2. Nathaniel Jalloh – Sierra Leone

3. Odinaka Okoro – Nigeria

4. Daniel Bameyi – Nigeria

5. Dacosta Antwi – Ghana

Midfielders:

6. Kevin Wangaya – Kenya

7. Lazola Maku – South Africa

8. Momoh Kamara – Sierra Leone



Forwards:

9. Joseph Sabobo – Zambia

10. Othmane Maamma – Morocco

11. Samuel Ntanda-Lukisa – DR Congo

Individual Awards (Group Stage):

Best Player: Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone)

Best Goalkeeper: Levison Banda (Zambia)

⚽ Top Scorer: Momoh Kamara (4 goals, Sierra Leone)

Best Coach: Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco)

Fair Play Team: Ghana

By Adeboye Amosu



