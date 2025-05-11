2025 U-20 AFCON: Bameyi, Okoro Make Group Stage Best X1

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi and Odinaka Okoro has been named in the official Best XI of the group stage of the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.
The selection was announced by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, technical study group.
Bameyi has been outstanding for Nigeria so far in the competition, marshalling the backline with dexterity.
The centre-back was named Man of the Match in Flying Eagles’ 0-0 draw against Morocco.
Left-back Okoro registered an assist in the side’s opening fixture against Tunisia.
Okoro was also outstanding against Morocco and Kenya.
Aliyu Zubairu’s charges will be up against Senegal in a semi-final tie at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia on Monday.
The Full List
Goalkeeper:
Levison Banda – Zambia
Defenders:
2. Nathaniel Jalloh – Sierra Leone
3. Odinaka Okoro – Nigeria
4. Daniel Bameyi – Nigeria
5. Dacosta Antwi – Ghana
Midfielders:
6. Kevin Wangaya – Kenya
7. Lazola Maku – South Africa
8. Momoh Kamara – Sierra Leone
Forwards:
9. Joseph Sabobo – Zambia
10. Othmane Maamma – Morocco
11. Samuel Ntanda-Lukisa – DR Congo
Individual Awards (Group Stage):
Best Player: Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone)
Best Goalkeeper: Levison Banda (Zambia)
⚽ Top Scorer: Momoh Kamara (4 goals, Sierra Leone)
Best Coach: Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco)
Fair Play Team: Ghana
By Adeboye Amosu