2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Can’t Stop Us — Senegal Coach Dia

Senegal U-20 head coach Serigne Saliou Dia has declared his team’s readiness for the quarter-final clash with Nigeria at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The defending champions face the seven-time winners on Monday in Ismailia in what promises to be one of the tournament’s most gripping encounters.

Senegal’s journey to the last eight has been anything but smooth. A 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic followed by a 1-0 defeat to Ghana had Les Lionceaux staring at the exit door.

Read Also:2025 U-20 AFCON: Bameyi, Okoro Make Group Stage Best X1

But a commanding 2-0 victory over Democrattic Republic of Congo on the final day secured their place in the knockouts — and reignited belief.

Dia claimed his team has rediscovered its fighting spirit ahead of the high-stakes clash with the Flying Eagles.

“This is a clash of football DNA,” Dia told the Confederation of African Football, CAF, official website.

“Two teams built on intensity, pride, and direct play. But this time, we want to write our own version of the story.”

The winner will advance to the semi-finals and secure qualification to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

By Adeboye Amosu



