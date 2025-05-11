Mbappe’s Hat-trick Not Enough As Barcelona Edge Out Madrid In Seven-Goal Thriller

Despite Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in a dramatic 4-3 win to edge closer to the La Liga title.

It was Barcelona’s fourth win against Madrid this season and the Catalans (now on 82 points) have also gone seven points clear of their rivals in the league table.

Madrid got off to a good start as Mbappe converted a fifth minute penalty.

The France international then made it 2-0 on 14 minutes after racing on to Vinicius Junior’s pass and slotting past Barcelona keeper.

But just five minutes later Barcelona pulled a goal back thanks to Eric Garcia who headed in Ferran Torres’ flicked header from a corner kick.

In the 32nd minute Lamine Yamal level the score with a delightful curler inside beyond the reach of Thibaut Courtois.

Two minutes after Yamal’s goal, Raphinha made it 3-2 as he ran on to through pass from Pedri and fired into the bottom corner.

On the struck of half time Raphinha put Barcelona 4-2 up after capitalising onbabmistake by Lucas Vazquez, made an interchange of passes with Torres before firing past Courtois.

With 20 minutes left Mbappe completed his hat-trick of a counter and an assist from Vinicius.

Few minutes later Mbappe thought he had drawn Madrid level from a corner but he was flagged for offside.

In the 96th minute substitute Fermin Lopez had the ball in the net but after VAR review it was ruled out for handball by him in the build up to the goal.



