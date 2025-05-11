Close Menu
    Scotland: Dessers Scores In Rangers’ Big Win Over Aberdeen

    Cyriel Dessers was on target as Rangers recorded a 4-0 victory over Aberdeen at the Ibrox on Sunday.

    Vaclav Cerny gave Rangers the lead 10 minutes after the break.

    Dessers scored Barry Ferguson’s side second goal of the game one minute after the hour mark with Nico Raskin providing the assist

    It was the 30-year-old’s 26th goal of the season across all competitions for the Light Blues.

    The Nigeria international was replaced by Brazilian forward Danilo 10 minutes from time.

    Substitute Hamza Igamane and Jefte Vital scored the other goals for the home team.

    Rangers also paraded their other Nigerian import Leon Balogun in the game.

    Balogun was replaced by Neraysho Kawanwirio 11 minutes from time.

