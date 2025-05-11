Fans Protest Outside Stadium Forced Ejuke, Other Sevilla Players To Spend Night At Training Ground

Super Eagles midfielder Chidera Ejuke and other Sevilla players were forced to sleep at the training ground following violent attacks by fans angered by the team’s 3-2 defeat to 10-man Celta Vigo, to leave the team just six points above the relegation zone.



The unrest forced players to remain overnight at the training facility due to safety concerns.

The team bus was met with objects being thrown and verbal abuse. While most fans remained outside the training facility, many expressed their anger and tried to breach the premises.



However, club security and local police managed to prevent them from gaining access.



Cadena SER radio said police used rubber bullets to clear out the most aggressive groups.



