EPL: Ndidi Plays 90 Minutes, Aina, Awoniyi Feature As Nottingham Forest Hold Leicester City

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was in action alongside Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi as Nottingham Forest played out a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in Sunday’s Premier League.



Ndidi, who was making his 28th appearance, has bagged four assists for the Foxes this season.



On the other hand, Aina and Awoniyi have made 33 and 26 appearances for Forest respectively.



While Aina bagged a yellow card, Awoniyi came on as second half substitute for Sangare in the 83rd minute.

Conor Coady headed Leicester in front in the 16th minute with his first Premier League goal in over two-and-a-half years, but Morgan Gibbs-White nodded the hosts level from Anthony Elanga’s free-kick nine minutes later.



Chris Wood’s 20th league goal of the season looked like it would seal all three points when he powered home a header from Gibbs-White’s 56th-minute cross.



However, Buonanotte’s superb individual effort in the 81st minute rescued a point for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side, who were denied a late winner when Matz Sels saved from youngster Jeremy Monga.



