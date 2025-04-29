2025 U-20 AFCON: CAF Officially Welcomes Flying Eagles To Egypt

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, have officially welcome the Flying Eagles of Nigeria to the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The team received CAF officials at their Jewel Sports City Hotel , Cairo on Monday.

The officials briefed the players and technical crew members on the tournament’s guidelines.

They were later relocated to their official base, Radisson Blu Hotel in Cairo City.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles will intensify preparations for their opening fixture against Tunisia at the Aerosport Training turf later tonight.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side will take on the North Africans at the June 30 Air Defence Stadium, Cairo on Thursday.

The Group B encounter will kick-off at 4pm Nigerian time.

By Adeboye Amosu



