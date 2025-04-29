Close Menu
    UCL: Barca Will Overwhelm Inter Milan –Iwobi

    Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has tipped Barcelona to overcome Inter Milan in tomorrow’s Champions League semi-finals clash.

    The Nigerian international made this known in an interview with UEFA’s UCL Off Pitch episode 3, where he said that Barca possess a far attacking threat than Inter Milan.

    “It is tough because Inter are good, defensively they are very good. And Lautaro Martinez is a very good focal point. I am going to go Barcelona because the way they attack is scary.

    “It is free-flowing football, very attacking. They got exciting wingers in Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, even players coming off the bench like Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo.

    “Going forward they are very creative and an exciting team to watch. So any defense, it is going to be a problem for them to contain those players.”


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

