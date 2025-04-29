Abiodun Hails Remo Stars On Historic NPFL Title Win

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has applauded Remo Stars for emerging as champions of the 2024-2025 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).



It would be recalled that the local football team won the first-ever Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with a 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes on Sunday, April 27.



In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, he said Remo Stars has consistently pushed for the best with an enviable patriotic tendency since its formation.



He also praised the undiluted and unwavering determination of the players, the coaching staff, and the entire management.

“It is my utmost delight that the age-long perseverance and consistency of the Remo Stars Football team have eventually paid off at the national level and to the admiration of every Nigerian, including our amiable President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



“As the first privately owned NPFL champions since 1996, who ceremoniously secured a place in the CAF Champions League, we commend the undiluted and unwavering determination of the players, the coaching staff, as well as the entire management.



“This is indeed the clear reflection of the profound trait of Ogun State as the first in all areas of success and our all-inclusive policy of transformation as enshrined in our ISEYA mantra,” the statement read.



