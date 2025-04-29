Close Menu
    Four Premier League Clubs Battle For Lookman

    By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Premier League giants, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are on the trail of Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman.

    Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are also tracking the Nigeria international.

    Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta at the end of the season.

    The 26-year-old has once again impressed with his superlative displays for La Dea.

    The former RB Leipzig player already has 25 goal contributions for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in this campaign (18 goals and seven assists).

    According to CaughtOffside, the four Premier League clubs will hold talks with his representatives before the end of the season.

    Lookman is not new to the Premier League having played for Fulham and Leicester City in the past.

